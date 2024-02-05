Terril Brothers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,710 shares during the period. Plains GP makes up about 3.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after buying an additional 1,506,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after buying an additional 1,322,722 shares during the period. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 688.4% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 1,274,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 1,113,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after buying an additional 1,090,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 476,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

