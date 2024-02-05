Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $159.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

