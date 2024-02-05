Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s 4th Largest Position

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,682,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,151 shares during the period. Textron makes up 1.5% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.86% of Textron worth $131,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Textron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $50,696,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 357,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,156. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

