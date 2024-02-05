TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 9.7%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.86. 3,235,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,640,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.42.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

