The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $157.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

