The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $156.20 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

