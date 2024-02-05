The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.23. 1,792,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,451. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

