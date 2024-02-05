The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.3% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.84. 2,074,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,083,238. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

