The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

