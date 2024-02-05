The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $370.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $355.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $342.75.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CI

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $323.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.51. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.