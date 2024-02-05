The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $114.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

ENSG stock opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day moving average is $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

