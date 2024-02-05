The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $232.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.72.

Shares of AAPL opened at $185.85 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 164.02%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its position in Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

