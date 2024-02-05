The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

WW has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get WW International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WW International

WW International Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WW opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, analysts predict that WW International will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WW International

In other WW International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WW International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.