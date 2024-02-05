The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 956,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 322,718 shares of company stock worth $26,604,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

