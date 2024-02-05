The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for 2.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 57.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 59,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 18.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.18. 1,728,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

