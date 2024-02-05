The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,056 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

