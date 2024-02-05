The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 55,289 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,456. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

