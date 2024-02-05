The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 3.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 256,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

