Theodore Blegen Sells 2,500 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 27,613 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $16,102,244.82.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $349,157.68.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $637.00. The stock had a trading volume of 202,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,314. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $652.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.41. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.92.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

