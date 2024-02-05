Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.31

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 1085693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Thermal Energy International Trading Up 5.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

