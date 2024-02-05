Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $642.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $592.00 to $642.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $596.00.

NYSE:TMO opened at $551.82 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $593.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,105,677,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,963.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

