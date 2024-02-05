Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $263.53 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $263.53 million and $2.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00082210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00029297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,438,707,989 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

