Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $260.83 million and $2.53 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00081221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00028709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,439,076,782 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

