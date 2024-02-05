Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Timken updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

Timken Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 7,913.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Timken by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Timken by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

