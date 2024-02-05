Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Timken also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

Timken Trading Down 2.1 %

Timken stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.13. 587,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.