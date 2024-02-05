Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Gap Down to $85.92

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.92, but opened at $81.04. Timken shares last traded at $81.94, with a volume of 234,155 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TKR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Get Timken alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Timken

Timken Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.