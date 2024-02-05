Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TTNP opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

