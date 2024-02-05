Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TTNP opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $20.80.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
