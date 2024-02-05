Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sequans Communications and Tokyo Electron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $60.55 million 2.90 -$9.01 million ($0.52) -5.54 Tokyo Electron $16.35 billion 5.54 $3.53 billion N/A N/A

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sequans Communications and Tokyo Electron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sequans Communications currently has a consensus target price of $3.01, indicating a potential upside of 3.44%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -64.06% -521.77% -26.58% Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Sequans Communications on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

