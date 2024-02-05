Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sets New 52-Week High at $202.72

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.72 and last traded at $202.28, with a volume of 41068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TM

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.11. The firm has a market cap of $273.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,032,000 after purchasing an additional 147,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 131,240 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 104,218 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.