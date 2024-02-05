TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells $1,281,750.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,281,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,258.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.