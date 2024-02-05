Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 861,209 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Transocean worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 949.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 126,006 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 299.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 1,770,822 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,032 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 58.0% in the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,027 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 721,152 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. 11,298,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,203,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RIG

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.