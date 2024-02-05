tru Independence LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NIKE stock opened at $100.55 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.



