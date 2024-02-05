Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

