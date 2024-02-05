Truist Financial Raises Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $20.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.82.

NYSE:COUR opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,191,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $32,294.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,191,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,223,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,899. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

