Truist Financial Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $139.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $122.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.68.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $127.56. The company has a market capitalization of $320.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,598 shares of company stock worth $11,236,178. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.