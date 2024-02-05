TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCRX opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TScan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 521.60% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 28,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,211.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

