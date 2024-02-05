Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $36.59

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.59, but opened at $35.50. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 137,546 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $2,296,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,086,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

