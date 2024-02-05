Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $55.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

