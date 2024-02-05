U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 117,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,182,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after buying an additional 137,729 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

