U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.15

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 54461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
U.S. Silica Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $783.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.25.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica
U.S. Silica Company Profile
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Silica
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- McDonald’s stock serves up a buy-the-dip opportunity
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock: An explosive 342% YTD surge
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.