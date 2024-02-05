U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.15

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 54461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $783.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,726,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 422,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,852,000 after purchasing an additional 332,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,957,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,003,000 after acquiring an additional 425,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 269,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.