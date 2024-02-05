Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,590,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $68.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.