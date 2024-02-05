UBS Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $198.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $180.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

