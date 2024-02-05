UBS Group Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STNE. Bank of America upped their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.
StoneCo Stock Performance
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its stake in StoneCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,495,000 after buying an additional 557,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in StoneCo by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 251,888 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in StoneCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in StoneCo by 28.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,943,000 after buying an additional 866,803 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
