UBS Group Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STNE. Bank of America upped their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on StoneCo

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $18.21 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its stake in StoneCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,495,000 after buying an additional 557,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in StoneCo by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 251,888 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in StoneCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in StoneCo by 28.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,943,000 after buying an additional 866,803 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.