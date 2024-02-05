UBS Group Increases Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $43.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAZ. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Lazard alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAZ

Lazard Stock Down 1.6 %

LAZ traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 856,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.15.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.