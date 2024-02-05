UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT Raised to $102.00 at Raymond James

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.80.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $78,559.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,465,000 after buying an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,648,000 after buying an additional 94,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

