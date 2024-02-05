Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Boosted by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,539 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 5.5% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $36,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 992,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,486. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

