Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.22. 1,402,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,925. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

