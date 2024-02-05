UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $504.41. 1,594,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $528.32 and its 200-day moving average is $517.61. The stock has a market cap of $466.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.