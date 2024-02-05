Universal (NYSE:UVV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Universal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Universal

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of UVV stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.83. Universal has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $67.80.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $638.48 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Universal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 18.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Universal by 3.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Universal by 57.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.