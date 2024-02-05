Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Univest Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $600.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.92. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Univest Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.